BioWorld - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Inside the magic black box: Deep Genomics raises $40M in a series B

January 7, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
An aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) that’s often misunderstood is its power, something Deep Genomics Inc.’s founder and CEO, Brendan Frey, does his best to clarify for collaborators and his employees. “One problem of AI is thinking of it as a magic black box that can solve any issue,” Frey told BioWorld soon after the company announced a $40 million series B financing. “If you take that approach, it won’t help.”
BioWorld Gastrointestinal Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe