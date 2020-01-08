Inside the magic black box: Deep Genomics raises $40M in a series B

An aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) that’s often misunderstood is its power, something Deep Genomics Inc.’s founder and CEO, Brendan Frey, does his best to clarify for collaborators and his employees. “One problem of AI is thinking of it as a magic black box that can solve any issue,” Frey told BioWorld soon after the company announced a $40 million series B financing. “If you take that approach, it won’t help.”