Biodegradable polymer stents show well in study against durable polymers

While the disappearing drug-eluting stent seems to have faded from view for the time being, several manufacturers have invested in fabrication of drug-eluting stents with polymers that absorb once the drug of elution has done its work. A new study indicates that patients who have already had a myocardial infarction fare better on stents made with these biodegradable polymers, an outcome that may soon push second-generation DES devices into med-tech history.