BioWorld - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Biodegradable polymer stents show well in study against durable polymers

January 7, 2020
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
While the disappearing drug-eluting stent seems to have faded from view for the time being, several manufacturers have invested in fabrication of drug-eluting stents with polymers that absorb once the drug of elution has done its work. A new study indicates that patients who have already had a myocardial infarction fare better on stents made with these biodegradable polymers, an outcome that may soon push second-generation DES devices into med-tech history.
Asia-Pacific Drug eluting stent BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe