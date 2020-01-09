FDA green-lights Ayvakit from Blueprint for GIST with mutation

Cambridge, Mass.-based Blueprint Medicines Corp. won FDA clearance for Ayvakit (avapritinib) for adults with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations. An oral inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA, it’s the first precision therapy approved to treat a genomically defined population of patients with GIST.

U.S. regulators granted a full approval based on efficacy results from the phase I Navigator trial, plus combined safety results from multiple experiments. In patients with PDGFRA exon 18-mutant GIST, Ayvakit gained an overall response rate (ORR) of 84% (95% CI: 69%, 93%), and a median duration of response was not reached. The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were edema, nausea, fatigue/asthenia, cognitive impairment, vomiting, decreased appetite, diarrhea, hair color changes, increased lacrimation, abdominal pain, constipation, rash and dizziness. Blueprint Medicines plans to make Ayvakit available in the U.S. within a week.

GIST is a rare, genomically driven sarcoma of the GI tract. About 6% of patients with newly diagnosed GIST bear PDGFRA exon 18 mutations, the most common being that of D842V, making the cancer resistant to all other approved therapies. For example, a retrospective study showed that when such patients were treated with imatinib (Gleevec, Novartis AG), they reaped an ORR of zero. Blueprint slated a conference call with investors for later this afternoon.

Others are busy in the GIST space. Last summer, Waltham, Mass.-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed positive data from a pivotal phase III study showing that its lead candidate, ripretinib, enabled people with fourth-line disease and beyond to live a median of 6.3 months before disease progression vs. one month with placebo. Ripretinib also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85%. On a key secondary endpoint of the trial, called Invictus, ripretinib demonstrated an ORR of 9.4% compared with 0% for placebo (p=0.0504), though that result was not statistically significant. In December, Deciphera submitted an NDA for ripretinib in GIST patients who have received a prior treatment with imatinib, sunitinib (Sutent, Pfizer Inc.) and regorafenib (Stivarga, Bayer AG).