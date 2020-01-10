BioWorld - Friday, January 10, 2020
CES Digital Health Summit

Digital health funding landscape still active despite slight dip

January 9, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
What does the landscape look like in terms of funding for digital health? Geoffrey Starr, a partner at Cooley LLP, dove into this question during the Digital Health Summit, part of CES 2020. He acknowledged that 2019 saw a slight dip in funding compared with the record-breaking previous year. With that said, it was the second largest year ever for digital health care financings, with more than one-third of all health care venture financings involving digital health technologies.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Conferences Financings Digital health

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe