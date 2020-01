Aro hits mark via top-Tyr antisense deal; Ionis comes ‘nocking’ with as much as $1.4B

Philadelphia-based Aro Biotherapeutics Co. CEO Sue Dillon told BioWorld her firm has “incoming interest from other companies to apply Centyrins to other kinds of drug conjugates,” which could mean more deals with the platform like the one sealed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.