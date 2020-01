In with the new

Boehringer inks $1B+ antifibrosis deal with Singapore's Enleofen Bio

Fresh off ending one antifibrosis program in December, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (BI) is spinning up an expansive new effort in the area this month, promising Singapore-based Enleofen Bio Pte. Ltd. potential payouts of more than $1 billion per product from a preclinical interleukin-11 platform.