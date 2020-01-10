BioWorld - Friday, January 10, 2020

Medtronic gets CE mark for DBS system that tracks brain signals, as it undergoes FDA review

January 9, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Dublin-based Medtronic plc received a CE mark for its Percept PC neurostimulator to treat neurologic disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. It is the first deep brain stimulation system launched in the EU that integrates the company’s technology to sense and record brain signals, known as Brainsense. It’s intended to enable more personalized treatment driven by that data.
