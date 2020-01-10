Sector ends year on a high and positive trend expected to continue

Delegates convening in San Francisco Monday for the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and other related biotechnology conferences running at the same time will certainly be in a better frame of mind than just 12 month ago. Back then, the sector had just come off a terrible fourth quarter, with investors shying away from biopharma company equities big time. This time around investors appear to have warmed to the biopharma sector, particularly in the final quarter of the year. Next week is the most important week of the year for the biotechnology sector and, as we enter a new decade, conference attendees certainly be looking to presentations from industry executives at the various events for important clues as to what companies believe the year ahead might hold for them, and the strategies that will be needed to navigate what is likely to be another challenging 12 months.

BioWorld looks back: In Memoriam

As the industry looks forward to 2020 and the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare next week, BioWorld looks backward to those we lost in the past year: Michael Becker, Bradley Fikes, Kelly Lindenboom, Pam Lord, Thomas Neff, Glenn Oclassen, Erin Pascal, Mark Schoenebaum and Frank Young.

Lilly builds its dermatology pipeline with Dermira acquisition

Elli Lilly and Co.’s acquisition of Dermira Inc. for $1.1 billion in cash enlarges Lilly’s dermatology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind IL-13 with high affinity, for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adolescent and adult patients, ages 12 and older. While lebrikizumab goes through a phase III, Lilly also gets FDA-approved Qbrexza (glycopyrronium), an anticholinergic cloth for treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The deal is set to close during the first quarter. Dermira stock (NASDAQ:DERM) rose a modest 5% at midday but it’s been in a steady upward march all week, increasing in value 43.8% between Monday morning and yesterday’s close.

Amunix builds Roche ties with new $1.5B non-oncology deal

California's Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Roche Holding AG has agreed to license its therapeutic half-life extension technology for an effort to discover and develop new non-oncology therapies. The deal, which includes $40 million up front, plus up to $1.5 billion in development and sales milestones, builds on a previous technology evaluation agreement the companies first inked in 2013. Amunix has established technology deals with multiple biopharma players in recent years, including Merck & Co. Inc., Bioverativ Inc. and Celgene Corp.

Some taken aback by pricing, label on Blueprint’s Ayvakit for GIST with mutation

Cambridge, Mass.-based Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s regulatory win with Ayvakit (avapritinib) did not come without surprises. The inhibitor of KIT and platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRa) was cleared by the FDA for unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors harboring a PDGFRa exon 18 mutation in adults. The $32,000 per month wholesale acquisition cost took Wall Street off guard, and eyebrows rose regarding language in the label about the risk of intracranial bleeding.

Ultragenyx flying high on responders to its gene therapy for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency

The prospects for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.'s gene therapy, DTX-301, in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency are looking substantially better with the release of data from the third cohort of a phase I/II study. In the first two cohorts, only two of six patients responded, but the third cohort, testing the 1 × 1013 GC/kg dose, produced two responders, with the third patient tested deemed a potential responder. And the news kept getting better because one of the nonresponders from cohort two became a responder at week 52, which was confirmed at week 78. Shares of Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) were up 32% in midday trading on the news.

NBE closes $22M C round to take novel ADC technology into the clinic

NBE Therapeutics AG raised $22 million in a series C round to take its first antibody-drug conjugate, NBE-002, into the clinic. NBE-002, which targets receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1, is in development for both solid tumors and lymphomas. The upcoming trial will recruit patients with a range of cancers but will be weighted toward patients with triple-negative breast cancer. The Basel, Switzerland-based firm plans a phase I start in three U.S. centers around mid-2020. It has opted to conduct the study in the U.S. rather than Europe in the hope that NBE-002’s distinctive potency and safety profiles will yield breakthrough therapy designation and a fast-track review.

Rx price hikes not just a symptom of ‘greedy’ drug companies

As regular as clockwork, U.S. patients were hit with a spate of price hikes on prescription drugs last week – even as they were faced with once again having to meet their hefty annual deductibles. In a new analysis of AnalySource drug pricing data, Patients for Affordable Drugs found that 524 drugs had price increases in the first week of 2020, as nearly 100 drug companies rang in the new year with hikes averaging 5.6%, more than twice the rate of inflation. But all drug price hikes don’t follow a single theme, and also lost in the outcry is payers’ continuing shift of drug costs to patients.

New brain-controlled, bodywide anti-aging mechanism identified

How organisms age, and what determines their lifespan, is one of the basic questions of biology. It is also a major area of biopharmaceutical interest. Now, researchers at the University of California at Berkeley have discovered metabolic changes that cooperate with increased chaperone formation, a well-described mechanism to extend lifespan after brain-controlled activation of the unfolded protein response of the endoplasmic reticulum (UPR-ER). They reported their findings in the Jan. 1, 2020, issue of Science Advances.

Transcenta closes $100M series B+ to advance pipeline and IPO plan

BEIJING – China-U.S. biotech Transcenta Holding Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai and Boston, completed a series B+ financing round to secure $100 million to continue its efforts in developing oncology and bone disorder drugs and to prepare for an IPO. The biotech firm has built a pipeline with more than 10 innovative molecules in oncology, bone disorders and nephrology. In January 2019, clinical-stage biotech Mabspace Biosciences Co. Ltd. merged with China bioprocessing technology firm Hangzhou Just Biotherapeutics Ltd. to establish Transcenta. This series B+ round is the first successful financing round after the merger.

Also in the news

Acacia, Aclaris, Aduro, Affiris, Akari, Akcea, Aligos, Allergan, Almirall, ANP, Artara, Atreca, Azitra, Azurrx, Bayer, Biohaven, Bridgebio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Camp4, Cardiologs, Chiasma, Chinook, Cidara, Codexis, Concerto, Contrafect, Daewoong Idorsia, Infion, Ionis, Jasper, Lilly, Logicbio, Matinas, Medigene, Meissa, Mirati, Moderna, Nektar, Nestlé, Neurocrine, Novelion, Phasebio, Prevail, Proteon, Revance, Rhovac, Saniona, Seelos, Serimmune, Sorrento, Takeda, Terns, Ultragenyx