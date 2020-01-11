BioWorld - Saturday, January 11, 2020

Abbott gets FDA nod for less invasive LVAD implant procedure, as it aims to broaden use

January 10, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
In the latest step toward making left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) easier and more accessible, the FDA recently approved a less invasive surgical approach for use with Abbott Laboratories’ latest LVAD, Heartmate 3. Now, rather than requiring risky open-heart surgery, the device can be implanted through an incision in the chest wall. Abbott gained Heartmate 3 in its 2017 acquisition of St. Jude Medical for $25 billion.
