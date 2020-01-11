BioWorld - Saturday, January 11, 2020

Amunix builds Roche ties with new $1.5B non-oncology deal

January 10, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
California's Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Roche Holding AG has agreed to license its therapeutic half-life extension technology, XTEN, for an effort to discover and develop new non-oncology therapies. The deal, which includes $40 million up front, plus up to $1.5 billion in development and sales milestones, builds on a previous technology evaluation agreement the companies first inked in 2013.
