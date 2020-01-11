BioWorld - Saturday, January 11, 2020

Notes offerings place 2019 financings at a three-year high, as volumes steadily increase

January 10, 2020
By Karen Carey
Med-tech companies brought in more money than each of the last two years in every type of financing, aside from private placements, with about 11% of the funds flowing into digital health companies. In total, the industry raised $40.67 billion, an increase of 98% over 2018, which logged $20.6 billion and was more in line with the $19.4 billion raised in 2017.
