Morphosys banks $750M up front plus $150M in stock sale as Incyte swoops in on tafasitamab

Ten days after its JAK1 inhibitor, itacitinib, failed a phase III trial in acute graft-vs.-host-disease (GVHD), Incyte Corp. has finalized a deal that could provide an alternative growth path. It is paying Morphosys AG $750 million up front, investing $150 million in its stock and is on the hook for up to $1.1 billion in milestones for a 50% interest in U.S. rights to the CD19-targeting antibody tafasitamab (MOR-208) and for 100% of the rights in all other territories. Planegg, Germany-based Morphosys will receive tiered royalties, ranging from a midteens to a mid-20s percentage of net ex-U.S. sales. Tafasitamab, which has breakthrough therapy designation, could gain U.S. approval in relapsing-remitting diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by the middle of this year. Morphosys completed a BLA submission on Dec. 30 and expects to hear whether the file has been accepted for review by the end of February. A European filing has been penciled in for mid-2020.

Targeting high drug prices, Eqrx launches with a $200M series A

Eqrx Inc., a new venture created to advance fast-follower drugs that founding CEO Alexis Borisy said will be priced "radically lower" than first-in-class medicines, launched with $200 million in series A financing. The effort, a do-well-by-doing-good play that targets a crisis more commonly the subject of lip service than action, is Borisy's first major project since leaving Third Rock Ventures last year.

Acasti reeling and AZN pulling plug, but Amarin CV drug Vascepa still faces patent battle

Wall Street was busy trying to puzzle out what happened with two late-stage trials testing would-be competitors for Amarin Corp. plc’s fish-oil cardiovascular therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), even as court proceedings began in the case brought by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc that challenges patents related to the drug. Candidates from Acasti Pharma Inc. and Astrazeneca plc blew up in phase III studies, with the former – which recorded an unexpectedly robust placebo response – especially hard hit. Shares (NASDAQ:ACST) were trading midday at 70 cents, down $1.48, or 68%. Astrazeneca decided to quit its experiment after an independent data monitoring committee said benefit is unlikely.

Pfizer’s day of deals includes agreements with Biogen and Axsome

Pfizer Inc. was a swinging door today as it sold its small-molecule inhibitor for treating patients with behavioral and neurological symptoms to Biogen Inc., while licensing reboxetine’s data and intellectual property and granting esreboxetine’s development and commercialization rights to Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Biogen’s tab to Pfizer was $75 million up front with $635 million in potential additional development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties in the high single digits to subteens. For the Axsome deal, Pfizer receives $11 million in Axsome stock and up-front cash plus $323 million in regulatory sales milestones. In a day packed with ink, Bayer AG will commercialize Dare Bioscience Inc.’s contraceptive product, Ovaprene, in the U.S. should it become FDA-approved. Daré could receive $310 million in commercial milestone payments plus tiered royalties on net sales in the double digits.

Verona climbs on solid phase IIb data for COPD therapy; phase III to start this year

LONDON – Verona Pharma plc reported positive phase IIb results for the nebulized formulation of its dual phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor, ensifentrine (RPL-554), as an add-on to standard bronchodilation therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. The company now expects to start a phase III U.S. study in the third quarter of this year and plans to go it alone in commercializing the product in the U.S.

China's financing activity slows as partnering grows, Chinabio says

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacing the stage at this year's China Showcase Saturday, Chinabio CEO Greg Scott sounded a touch disappointed. Last year lacked the kind of record-breaking stats he likes to punctuate with iconic explosions, a common image in his widely valued China health care talks. In 2019, according to Chinabio's analysis, the amount of money raised by and invested into Chinese venture capital and private equity firms both fell as compared to 2018. M&A activity fell, too. IPO and partnering activity were a different story, though, both rising in 2019 relative to 2018.

Kandy’s nonhormonal menopause therapy hits primary and secondary endpoints in phase IIb

LONDON – Kandy Therapeutics Ltd. has announced positive results for its nonhormonal treatment for menopause symptoms, showing a reduction in the number of hot flashes and night sweats, and a positive effect on secondary endpoints relating to mood and quality of life. Unlike hormone replacement therapy, which can take weeks to reduce vasomotor symptoms, NT-814, a dual inhibitor of the neurokinin 1 and 3 receptors in the hypothalamus, had an almost immediate effect.

Gennbio licenses in two immunosuppressants valued up to $164M from Genexine

Gennbio Co. Ltd. has signed an agreement with fellow Korean biotech Genexine Inc. to in-license two immunosuppressant drug candidates called GX-P1 (PD-L1 hyfc) and BSF-110 (PD-L1-hyFc-1L10m). Gennbio will accelerate R&D of those candidates, aimed at reducing the side effects of current immunosuppressants used in allotransplantation and xenotransplantation. The total deal amounts to $164 million.

Innovent scores first IND for TIGIT antibody and explores PD-1/RNAi combination

BEIJING – China-based Innovent Biologics Inc. will need to get on two new tasks this year: Preparing for the first clinical trial for an anti-TIGIT antibody in China and investigating the combination therapy of its PD-1 antibody, Tyvyt (sintilimab), and Sirnaomics Inc.’s RNAi drug candidate, STP-705 (cotsiranib). The Suzhou-based biotech will be the first in China to advance an anti-TIGIT antibody to the clinical stage, after regulators cleared the trial to start earlier this month. Referred to as IBI-939 in its pipeline, the fully human monoclonal antibody drug candidate will enter clinic trials for treating advanced blood and solid tumors. It binds to TIGIT and blocks its interaction with CD155 to increase immune activation.

Also in the news

