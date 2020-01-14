Innovent scores first IND for TIGIT antibody and explores PD-1/RNAi combination

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – China-based Innovent Biologics Inc. will need to get on two new tasks this year: Preparing for the first clinical trial for an anti-TIGIT antibody in China and investigating the combination therapy of its PD-1 antibody, Tyvyt (sintilimab), and Sirnaomics Inc.’s RNAi drug candidate, STP-705.