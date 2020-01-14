BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Innovent scores first IND for TIGIT antibody and explores PD-1/RNAi combination

January 13, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – China-based Innovent Biologics Inc. will need to get on two new tasks this year: Preparing for the first clinical trial for an anti-TIGIT antibody in China and investigating the combination therapy of its PD-1 antibody, Tyvyt (sintilimab), and Sirnaomics Inc.’s RNAi drug candidate, STP-705.
