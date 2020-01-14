BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2020
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BMS sets the stage for serial launches, with Celgene assets at core

January 13, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
SAN FRANCISCO – Atop the stage where, just a year ago, he'd detailed the then-new $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. CEO Giovanni Caforio told attendees of this year's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference he intends to plunge ahead with "the agility and speed of a biotech company."
BioWorld Conferences Drugs J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe