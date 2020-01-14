Mine, oil mine? Amarin CV fish rivals sink as generic-makers angle for catches in IP

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With a label broadened by the FDA in December and two aspiring competitors apparently picked off via late-stage trial blowups, Amarin Corp. plc finds itself in strong position with fish oil therapy Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) – at least pending the outcome of court proceedings that involve challengers to patents for the cardiovascular (CV) drug.