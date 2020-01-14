BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Mine, oil mine? Amarin CV fish rivals sink as generic-makers angle for catches in IP

January 13, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
With a label broadened by the FDA in December and two aspiring competitors apparently picked off via late-stage trial blowups, Amarin Corp. plc finds itself in strong position with fish oil therapy Vascepa  (icosapent ethyl) – at least pending the outcome of court proceedings that involve challengers to patents for the cardiovascular (CV) drug.
BioWorld Cardiovascular Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe