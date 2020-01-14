J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dexcom dips despite upbeat focus on moving into the masses with T2, pregnancy, hospital

SAN FRANCISCO – Dexcom Inc. is working hard to take its business to the next level. Wall Street has been rewarding it heavily, doubling its market cap to about $21 billion since the end of 2018. But investors pulled back a tad on the company’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, sending shares down about 4% despite beating analyst expectations.