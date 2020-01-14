'Holy grail'

Adaptimmune SPEARs 4 partial responses in various tumor types

While companies have seen plenty of success treating blood cancers with T-cell therapies, solid tumors have largely remained the holy grail for T cells. But Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has early data from its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform suggesting it may be on the right path for a platform with a wide breadth after the company disclosed partial responses (PRs) for multiple targets in multiple types of solid tumors.