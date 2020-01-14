BioWorld - Tuesday, January 14, 2020
'Holy grail'

Adaptimmune SPEARs 4 partial responses in various tumor types

January 13, 2020
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
While companies have seen plenty of success treating blood cancers with T-cell therapies, solid tumors have largely remained the holy grail for T cells. But Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has early data from its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform suggesting it may be on the right path for a platform with a wide breadth after the company disclosed partial responses (PRs) for multiple targets in multiple types of solid tumors.
BioWorld Cancer Clinical

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe