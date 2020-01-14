Adaptimmune SPEARs 4 partial responses in various tumor types

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
While companies have seen plenty of success treating blood cancers with T-cell therapies, solid tumors have largely remained the holy grail for T cells. But Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has early data from its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform suggesting it may be on the right path for a platform with a wide breadth after the company disclosed partial responses (PRs) for multiple targets in multiple types of solid tumors.