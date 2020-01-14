Adagene raises $69M series D to advance lead immuno-oncology programs

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Adagene Inc., an immuno-oncology company with operations in both the U.S. and China, has raised a $69 million series D financing to support its development of two monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and extension of its technology-driven in-house antibody design platform. Its two lead candidates are a phase I MAb targeting CD137 and a preclinical MAb targeting CTLA4.