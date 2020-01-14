Supreme Court passes on Athena patent case despite Solicitor General’s endorsement

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Athena v. Mayo, which many hoped would ease the patent subject matter eligibility problem. This outcome leaves Congress and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as the only likely sources of resolution for the problem, but there is skepticism as to whether either of these parties is both willing and able to overcome the impasse.