Supreme Court passes on Athena patent case despite Solicitor General’s endorsement

January 14, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Athena v. Mayo, which many hoped would ease the patent subject matter eligibility problem. This outcome leaves Congress and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit as the only likely sources of resolution for the problem, but there is skepticism as to whether either of these parties is both willing and able to overcome the impasse.
