Fifth Emendo-ment: Next-wave gene editing process gets its due, eminent in domain as more board the Omni-bus

Emendo Biotherapeutics Inc. CEO David Baram told BioWorld his firm’s allele-specific gene-editing approach offers such an advantage over previous methods that “we decided to take the challenge of curing diseases that require the highest precision possible,” and the New York-based firm bears an impressive list of partners. “Doors opened immediately and collaborations formed very fast,” sometimes “even faster than we could digest,” he said.