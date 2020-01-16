BioWorld - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Olive Healthcare attracts $6.91M in series B funding

January 15, 2020
By Jihyun Kim
HONG KONG – South Korean med tech Olive Healthcare Inc. has attracted ₩8 billion (US$6.91 million) in series B funding. The Seoul-based company is focused on abdominal fat scanning and breast cancer diagnosis, using nonradiative and noninvasive near infrared (NIR) technology, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, and big data processing for a customized medical service.
