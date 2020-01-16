J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Population genetic studies set up for success, as they aim for health care and research results

SAN FRANCISCO – Major genetic research efforts designed to encompass millions of people globally have been setting up their infrastructure in recent years to serve both researchers and patients. This work is being done by major national initiatives, such as All of Us in the U.S. and Genomics England in the U.K., as well as by health care systems such as Intermountain and Kaiser.