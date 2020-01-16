Population genetic studies set up for success, as they aim for health care and research results

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
SAN FRANCISCO – Major genetic research efforts designed to encompass millions of people globally have been setting up their infrastructure in recent years to serve both researchers and patients. This work is being done by major national initiatives, such as All of Us in the U.S. and Genomics England in the U.K., as well as by health care systems such as Intermountain and Kaiser.