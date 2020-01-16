Biontech acquires Neon, seeking to strengthen T-cell portfolio in $67M deal

Following years of mutual admiration, Germany's Biontech SE is moving to acquire Cambridge, Mass.-based Neon Therapeutics Inc., a neoantigen-based T-cell therapy specialist, in an all-stock transaction valued at about $67 million. The deal, valuing Neon's shares (NASDAQ:NTGN) at $2.18 each, brings both complementary modalities and an important U.S. presence to the European company, Biontech's chief business and commercial officer, Sean Marett, told BioWorld. It also adds two preclinical assets to Biontech's portfolio, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-STC-01. Unanimously approved by both companies' boards, the acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020.

Frazier Healthcare closes Life Sciences X with more than $617M

Frazier Healthcare Partners, of Menlo Park, Calif., closed Frazier Life Sciences X LP, exceeding the target with more than $617 million in capital commitments in an oversubscribed fundraiser. Frazier Life Sciences X is the company’s third fund. In November 2017, Frazier closed Frazier Life Sciences IX LP, exceeding its target with approximately $419 million in capital commitments. Frazier has 100 companies in its portfolio that have 29 drugs approved by the FDA in the past 10 years. Frazier Life Sciences X will invest in company creation, early stage venture and private/public opportunities. Two-thirds of its investments are expected to be in seed and series A rounds. Total capital raised by Frazier is nearly $4.8 billion since its creation in 1991.

Industry: Trade agreement important first step toward fairness in Chinese market

Time will tell whether what the Trump administration is calling a “historic” and “landmark” trade agreement with China will better enable drug and device companies to more fairly compete in the Chinese market without having to give away all their intellectual property and technology. But for now, industry is welcoming the phase one agreement announced yesterday as an important first step. “We must build on this momentum to ensure we have the type of 21st century agreement with China that is balanced, enforceable and reflective of key sectors of America’s economy and our future,” said Jim Greenwood, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Noxopharm spin-off Nyrada lists on ASX raising AU$8.5 million in oversubscribed IPO

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Noxopharm Ltd. announced that its spin-off, Nyrada Inc., began trading on Australia’s Securities Exchange (ASX:NYR) on Jan. 16, following an oversubscribed IPO that raised AU$8.5 million (US$5.8 million). Under the IPO, Nyrada issued 42.5 million Chess depositary interests (CDIs) at a subscription price of AU20 cents per CDI. Following its first day of listing, Nyrada shares were trading at AU23 cents per share.

Oncologie boosts pipeline with phase II-ready bispecific candidate in Mereo deal

BEIJING – In a deal that adds another clinical-stage program to its pipeline, U.S.-China biotech Oncologie Inc. has picked up global rights to phase II-ready anti-DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody navicixizumab from London-based Mereo Biopharma Group plc. “This program accelerates our angiogenesis program by several years, as our existing asset varisacumab is still at IND-stage while navicixizumab has clear efficacy data and a fast track alignment with the FDA already,” Aaron Shi, public relations officer at Oncologie, told BioWorld.

Newco news: Agilvax nears $10M in series A-1 round for ADC effort targeting SLC7A11

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Agilvax Inc. closed an expansion of its series A-1 financing with $1.5 million more from existing investors, which brings the total capital raised to almost $10 million. The firm has generated preclinical data with antibody-drug conjugates taking aim at SLC7A11, often associated in its overexpression with KRAS mutations in cancer. Much studied recently, the cystine/glutamate transporter plays a role in cellular metabolic changes that lead to tumor progression as well.

China promotes real-world evidence in R&D and approval with new guidelines

BEIJING – China has released guidelines to promote the use of real-world evidence (RWE) in drug development and reviews. Biotech experts had anticipated that more real-world studies (RWS) and faster approvals for patient-saving drugs in the country would be a priority. In the guidelines, regulators gave detailed definitions and made clear how RWE will support regulatory decision-making. They also stated how to use RWE in clinical trials and evaluate the evidence.

Arpeggio Bio nabs $2.3M to advance nascent RNA drug screen

Boulder, Colo.-based startup Arpeggio Biosciences Inc. scooped up $3.2 million in seed funding in a round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation by Fundersclub, Fifty Years, TechU and Y Combinator. Arpeggio graduated from the seed accelerator in August 2019 and now plans to use the funds to further develop its nascent RNA sequencing drug screen. The company is currently focusing on cancers, particularly those driven by mutations in transcription factor, and a class of drugs called DUB (deubiquitinase) inhibitors, which has shown promise in cancer treatment.

