Wall Street wonders where Exact Sciences is headed in wake of Genomic Health acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO – Investor confidence in Exact Sciences Corp. has started to stumble in recent months. The Madison, Wis.-based company’s valuation peaked at about $15.5 billion just a few short weeks after it announced that it would acquire Genomic Health Inc. in late July. Its market cap trajectory has been uneven since then and took another hit when the company preannounced 2019 earnings at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, falling to about $13.5 billion. That’s even though its revenues were consistent with Wall Street expectations. Investors seem to be waiting for a clear signal that Exact Sciences will be able to maintain its rapid revenue growth rate even as the colorectal screening market starts to mature and as it digests the sizeable Genomic Health deal that was worth $2.8 billion in cash and stock.

Mojo Vision’s smart contact lens wins breakthrough device designation from FDA

The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Mojo Vision Inc. for its first-of-a-kind true smart contact lens. The Mojo Lens, which features “invisible computing” and a built-in display, enables people to get timely information without having to look away from what they are doing or glance at a screen. A working prototype is currently in IRB-approved feasibility clinical studies aimed at further developing and refining the technology.

Nevro aims to dominate pain neurostimulation with Omnia to treat across frequencies

SAN FRANCISCO – After slowing growth in mid-2018 and a court battle with Boston Scientific Corp. that ended in a favorable resolution, 2019 was a much better year for pain neurostimulation player Nevro Corp. So far, 2020 is looking up, too. Its shares (NYSE:NVRO) gained 5% following a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where it preannounced 2019 revenues and offered 2020 guidance. Nevro is pinning its expectations for continued growth this year to the November U.S. launch of it Senza Omnia spinal cord stimulation system, which can be used across a range of frequencies to customize treatment, as well as its planned introduction in Europe during the first half, with Australia to follow in the second half.

Cardiologists pushing back on rule to judge appropriateness of stenting

Device makers only can watch when cardiologists grapple with federal agency officials over device utilization. However, cardiologists are punching back hard against a rule used to judge whether a coronary artery stent is appropriately used, thus ensuring these devices won’t suffer a significant drop in utilization.

Industry: Trade agreement important first step toward fairness in Chinese market

Time will tell whether what the Trump administration is calling a “historic” and “landmark” trade agreement with China will better enable drug and device companies to more fairly compete in the Chinese market without having to give away all their intellectual property and technology. But for now, industry is welcoming the phase I agreement announced Jan. 15 as an important first step. “We must build on this momentum to ensure we have the type of 21st century agreement with China that is balanced, enforceable and reflective of key sectors of America’s economy and our future,” said Jim Greenwood, president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

Also in the news

