Newco news

As xCT excites, Agilvax racks almost $10M for antibody, vaccine bids

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Agilvax Inc. CEO Joseph Patti told BioWorld that his firm’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) method uses “the same linkers, same payloads” as other firms but the “unique factor for us is the target we’re going after” – SLC7A11 (xCT), an amino acid transporter implicated in the metabolic redox activities of metastatic cancer cells.