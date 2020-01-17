As xCT excites, Agilvax racks almost $10M for antibody, vaccine bids

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Albuquerque, N.M.-based Agilvax Inc. CEO Joseph Patti told BioWorld that his firm’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) method uses “the same linkers, same payloads” as other firms but the “unique factor for us is the target we’re going after” – SLC7A11 (xCT), an amino acid transporter implicated in the metabolic redox activities of metastatic cancer cells.