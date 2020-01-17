BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2020

Mojo Vision’s smart contact lens wins breakthrough device designation from FDA

January 16, 2020
By Meg Bryant
The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Mojo Vision Inc. for its first-of-a-kind true smart contact lens. The Mojo Lens, which features “invisible computing” and a built-in display, enables people to get timely information without having to look away from what they are doing or glance at a screen.
