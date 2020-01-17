Mojo Vision’s smart contact lens wins breakthrough device designation from FDA

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Mojo Vision Inc. for its first-of-a-kind true smart contact lens. The Mojo Lens, which features “invisible computing” and a built-in display, enables people to get timely information without having to look away from what they are doing or glance at a screen.