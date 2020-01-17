Nevro aims to dominate pain neurostimulation with Omnia to treat across frequencies

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
SAN FRANCISCO – After slowing growth starting in mid-2018 and a court battle with Boston Scientific Corp. that ended in a favorable resolution, 2019 was a much better year for pain neurostimulation player Nevro Corp., as it launched a major new product. So far, 2020 is looking up too. Its shares (NYSE:NVRO) gained 5% following a presentation at the J.P. Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference, where it preannounced 2019 revenues and offered 2020 guidance.