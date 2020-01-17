BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2020

Bionetix secures $9.33M in series B funding for AML/MDS and glaucoma treatment

January 17, 2020
By Jihyun Kim
HONG KONG – Bionetix Inc., of Suwon, South Korea, has secured ₩10.8 billion (US$9.33 million) in series B funding. The biotech, founded in February 2017, has attracted a total of KRW14.7 billion to date. The company will use the funds to advance NTX-301, a therapy for myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia (MDS/AML) with epigenetic dysregulation, and NTX-101, a glaucoma treatment.
