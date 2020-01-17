Australia amends first tranche of broad medical device regulations

Australia’s Parliament has passed the first tranche of medical device regulations reforms that follow a number of consultations over the last two years. The entirety of the overhaul of those regulations is far from a fait accompli, however, so device makers will have to continue to stay abreast of the changes if they want to avoid problems with the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Embolization coils show well in study of LAA leaks, but questions abound

A new study of 30 patients has demonstrated that embolization coils adequately seal the left atrial appendage after implant of LAA closure devices, but the author of an accompanying editorial said the absence of understanding of both the causes and implications of these leaks suggests a need to take “a step back to gain a deeper understanding of the problem.”

M&As and deals up overall in 2019 for med tech, an investor haven in 2020

Last year’s robust deal-making environment, high-value M&As, increasing financings and a supportive public market has set the stage for continued med-tech enthusiasm among investors and partners in 2020. Med-tech analyst Ryan Zimmerman of BTIG Research said the industry will likely outperform the broader S&P index in 2020. BioWorld tracked a total of 896 med-tech deals in 2019 with an overall projected value of $9.37 billion. Mergers and acquisitions also came out ahead with 287 completed and valued at $59.48 billion.

Oviva raises $21M to advance diabetes treatment program in Europe

LONDON – Oviva AG has raised US$21 million in a series B funding to further advance commercialization of its digital diabetes treatment program across Europe.“This is about scaling. We mainly want to expand in the countries where we are operating. We have a model now that is proved to work,” said Kai Eberhardt, co-founder and CEO. “This may get us to breakeven; it certainly funds us for the next two years,” he told BioWorld.

