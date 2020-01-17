China’s I-Mab prices IPO: $103.7 million for I-O, autoimmune efforts

Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. priced its IPO of about 7.4 million American depositary shares (ADSs) – each 10 representing 23 ordinary shares of the company, par value $0.0001 per share – at $14 each, granting underwriters an option to buy about 1.1 million more ADSs. Gross proceeds for the firm, which is focused on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, are estimated at about $103.7 million. A total of $119.2 million would come to I-Mab if underwriters exercise their options in full. Jefferies LLC and China International Capital Corp. Hong Kong Securities Ltd. are acting as joint book-running managers, with China Renaissance Securities Ltd. and Huatai Securities Inc. serving as lead managers. Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were selling midday at $13.50.

Iterum in a $52M private placement

Iterum Therapeutics plc entered a securities purchase agreement with an investors group for a $51.9 million private placement. The company plans to use the money to develop sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and I.V. formulations. The company stock (NASDA:ITRM) dropped with the ring of the bell Friday and was down 18% at midday. Iterum struggled in the market last year, down 25% in 2019, after the Dublin-based firm disclosed its much-anticipated but short of the mark results from a phase III trial called Sulopenem for Resistant Enterobacteriaceae, testing oral and I.V. versions of the drug in complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Novo's Ozempic gets FDA go-ahead to expand label for reducing MACE

Novo Nordisk A/S' Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable version of the company's GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, has won FDA approval for a new indication: reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and known heart disease. Highly prevalent among people with T2D, heart attack and stroke are top causes of death among individuals with the condition. The agency also updated the label for Novo's oral semaglutide product, Rybelsus, to include new data showing it to be noninferior to placebo on a three-part measure of MACE.

‘Oncogene’ Ras has memory functions

Remember how Ras is the most frequently mutated oncogene in solid tumors? Well, it turns out Ras plays a role in those memories, too. In the Jan. 13, 2020, issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists at the Scripps Research Institute in Juniper, Fla., reported on the discovery that Ras signals through Raf and then Rho kinase to control whether memory is short or long-term.

Bionetix secures $9.33M in series B funding for AML/MDS and glaucoma treatment

HONG KONG – Bionetix Inc. of Suwon, South Korea, has secured ₩10.8 billion (US$9.33 million) in series B funding. The biotech, founded in February 2017, has attracted a total of ₩14.7 billion to date. The company will use the funds to advance NTX-301, a therapy for myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia with epigenetic dysregulation, and NTX-101, a glaucoma treatment. Seven institutional investors, including Partners Investment Co. Ltd., Stic Ventures Inc., KB Investment Co. Ltd., Devsisters Ventures Corp., Shinhan Investment Corp., Mirae Asset Venture Investment Co. Ltd. and Ideabridge Partners Co. Ltd, have joined in the latest funding round.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. No issue will be published Monday, Jan. 20.

