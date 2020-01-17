Embolization coils show well in study of LAA leaks, but questions abound

A new study of 30 patients has demonstrated that embolization coils adequately seal the left atrial appendage after implant of LAA closure devices, but the author of an accompanying editorial said the absence of understanding of both the causes and implications of these leaks suggests a need to evaluate both the implications of device selection and the association between such leaks and the risk of thromboembolism.