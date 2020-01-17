Novo's Ozempic gets FDA go-ahead to expand label for reducing MACE

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Novo Nordisk A/S' Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable version of the company's glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, semaglutide, first FDA-approved in late 2017, has won the agency' approval for a new indication: reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and known heart disease.