Novo's Ozempic gets FDA go-ahead to expand label for reducing MACE

January 17, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Novo Nordisk A/S' Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable version of the company's glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, semaglutide, first FDA-approved in late 2017, has won the agency' approval for a new indication: reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and known heart disease.
