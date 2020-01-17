Novocure revenue climbs 42% to $99.2M in 2019 fourth quarter

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Novocure Ltd. of St. Helier, Jersey, released preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results, showing strong momentum with its tumor treating fields (TTF) technology, a noninvasive, antimitotic therapy delivered via the Optune device. Q4 revenue is expected to hit $99.2 million, up 42% from $69.7 million in the same period last year, with anticipated full-year revenue of $351.3 million, also up 42%. In the U.S., net revenues grew 49% to $65.9 million in the last financial quarter.