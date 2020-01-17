Novocure revenue climbs 42% to $99.2M in 2019 fourth quarter

Novocure Ltd. of St. Helier, Jersey, released preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results, showing strong momentum with its tumor treating fields (TTF) technology, a noninvasive, antimitotic therapy delivered via the Optune device. Q4 revenue is expected to hit $99.2 million, up 42% from $69.7 million in the same period last year, with anticipated full-year revenue of $351.3 million, also up 42%. In the U.S., net revenues grew 49% to $65.9 million in the last financial quarter.