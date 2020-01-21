Quiet conference week, but biopharmas confident about year ahead

Investors have grown accustomed to hearing news of major announcements from big pharma and blue chip biotech companies during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference week. However, as it turned out, headline catalysts were in short supply. In the absence of any major M&A deals taking place, the event turned out to be unusually muted. The capital markets were similarly unimpressed, with the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index remaining almost unchanged during the period. However, analysts did glean from company presentations that there is cause for optimism going forward, as, collectively, they believed the year would be positive.

Chi-Med’s surufatinib phase III trial halted early after meeting primary endpoint in advanced pancreatic NET

BEIJING – Hong Kong-headquartered Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.’s (Chi-Med) called an early stop to its phase III pivotal study of surufatinib in advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET) in China after it met the predefined primary endpoint of progression-free survival, further implying the drug candidate’s promise for a wide spectrum of NET. The study, referred to as SANET-p, demonstrated positive results earlier than the expected timeline, which would have been the end of this year, Chi-Med CEO Christian Hogg told BioWorld. He added that the predefined primary endpoint will remain undisclosed until the company presents the clinical data at a scientific conference later this year.

Many sponsors still not publishing clinical data, despite new requirements, study finds

LONDON – Three years after the implementation of new U.S. legislation requiring clinical trials to report results within 12 months of completion, more than half are not published on time and compliance is not improving. Trials sponsored by universities, hospitals and governments are far more likely not to meet the requirements of the Final Rule of the FDA Amendments Act of January 2017 than those run by industry, according to the latest research by transparency campaigner Ben Goldacre. The research, published in The Lancet, shows U.S. government-sponsored trials are least likely to post results on time on the U.S. Clinicaltrials.gov registry.

Clene Nanomedicine’s phase II for ALS muscles ahead

Privately held Clene Nanomedicine Inc., of Salt Lake City, completed enrollment and dosed the first patient in its phase II RESCUE-ALS trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). CNM-Au8 is Clene’s lead nanocatalytic therapy, clean-surfaced faceted nanocrystalline gold suspended in sodium bicarbonate buffered, pharmaceutical-grade water. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, touches more than 15,000 in the U.S. alone and eventually leads to physical paralysis due to muscle weakness and atrophy due to the loss of motor neurons. The clinical trial received funding from FightMND, a not-for-profit Australian charity located in Melbourne, Australia.

China launches price war to reshuffle pharma industry; Bayer cuts prices by 90% to secure market

BEIJING – China announced Jan. 17 which further pharmaceutical companies it will buy from under its centralized procurement program that seeks the lowest prices. The price war has forced foreign players to revalue the Chinese market and prompted Chinese players to come up with survival strategies under a policy that aims to consolidate the industry.

Aum Biosciences partners with Cyclica for cancer therapies development

HONG KONG - Singapore-based biotech Aum Biosciences Pte. Ltd., and Toronto-based biotech Cyclica Inc. have agreed to work together to apply Cyclica’s drug discovery platform in Aum’s R&D programs for the discovery of potential new cancer therapies. Aum will deploy its drug R&D skills, including a biomarker-driven approach, while Cyclica will contribute its AI-augmented platforms, Ligand Design and Ligand Express.

Also in the news

Abivax, Advanced Biodesign, Aerie, Aldeyra, Anokion, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Biocurepharm, Bridge, Calidi, Chi-Med, Cipher, Clene, Genmab, Heparegenix, Hitachi, Hoth, Inmed, Janssen, Jazz, Medivir, Novartis, Novocure, Noxxon, Ori, Pharming, Phoremost, Polaryx, Rafael, Revive, Revolution, Roche, Sanofi, Scancell, Seattle Genetics, Seekyo, Sensyne, Stealth, Synthorx, Tennor, Tetra, Vallon, Verrica, Wize