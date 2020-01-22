Aum Biosciences partners with Cyclica for cancer therapies development

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG - Singapore-based biotech Aum Biosciences Pte. Ltd., and Toronto, Canada-based biotech Cyclica Inc. have agreed to work together to apply Cyclica’s drug discovery platform in Aum’s R&D programs for the discovery of potential new cancer therapies. Aum will deploy its drug R&D skills including a biomarker-driven approach while Cyclica will contribute its AI-augmented platforms, Ligand Design and Ligand Express.