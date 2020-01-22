BioWorld - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Aum Biosciences partners with Cyclica for cancer therapies development

January 21, 2020
By Jihyun Kim and Elise Mak
No Comments
HONG KONG - Singapore-based biotech Aum Biosciences Pte. Ltd., and Toronto, Canada-based biotech Cyclica Inc. have agreed to work together to apply Cyclica’s drug discovery platform in Aum’s R&D programs for the discovery of potential new cancer therapies. Aum will deploy its drug R&D skills including a biomarker-driven approach while Cyclica will contribute its AI-augmented platforms, Ligand Design and Ligand Express.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Cancer Deals and M&A

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe