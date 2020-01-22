FDA, Congress still on hold regarding regulation of lab-developed tests

A new report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) revives the question of U.S. FDA regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs). However, attorney Jeffrey Shapiro, of Washington-based Hyman Phelps & McNamara PC, told BioWorld that the agency is no longer in a position to unilaterally impose a regulatory regime on LDTs, and that there is little likelihood that any enabling legislation will pass until at least 2021.