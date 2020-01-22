FDA, Congress still on hold regarding regulation of lab-developed tests

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A new report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) revives the question of U.S. FDA regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs). However, attorney Jeffrey Shapiro, of Washington-based Hyman Phelps & McNamara PC, told BioWorld that the agency is no longer in a position to unilaterally impose a regulatory regime on LDTs, and that there is little likelihood that any enabling legislation will pass until at least 2021.