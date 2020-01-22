BioWorld - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Oncogene Ras affects memory consolidation

January 21, 2020
By W. Todd Penberthy
Remember how Ras is a frequently mutated oncogene in solid tumors? Well, it turns out Ras plays a role in those memories, too. In the Jan. 13, 2020, online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists at the Scripps Research Institute in Juniper, Fla., reported on the discovery that Ras signals through Raf and then Rho kinase to control whether memory is short- or long-term.
