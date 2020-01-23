BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2020

WHO needs more information on novel coronavirus infection before declaring emergency

January 22, 2020
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – The World Health Organization held off declaring the novel coronavirus infection that has emerged in Wuhan, China, an international public health emergency, despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases tripled in the past week and the infection has spread to several other countries, including the U.S.
BioWorld Infection

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe