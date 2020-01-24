BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2020
Precision Medicine World Conference

Verily highlights diabetes care, Project Baseline even as related partnerships are restructured

January 24, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Diabetes seems likely to be the first area to really show concrete products and results for the ambitious Verily Life Sciences, which is the med-tech business of Mountain View, Calif.-based Google parent Alphabet Inc. However, its two major diabetes partners both have been rethinking the relationship.
BioWorld Deals and M&A BioWorld MedTech Collaboration Diabetes Conferences Digital health

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe