Cancer genomic tests often aren’t done to guideline; germline data presents unique issues

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Just as it does with treatments, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network offers detailed guidelines on genomic testing by cancer type. These are key in determining what physicians can prescribe routinely and what insurers will cover. But those guidelines aren’t followed regularly outside a major research hospital setting, thereby obviating access to tumor genetic information that could help to better guide treatment.

AI, data science companies strut their stuff at PMWC

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – While many of the presentations here at the Precision Medicine World Conference revolved around clinical studies and their promise for future breakthroughs in health care, a continuous stream of companies made their pitches for translating these studies into actual products that can benefit patients today. Among those companies showing off their wares at the conference were Ampel Biosolutions LLC, Coral Genomics Inc. and Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd.

Securities class action suits a growing fact of life for life sciences

Whether based in the U.S. or abroad, life sciences companies are an increasingly attractive target for securities fraud class action suits. In 2019, the number of such suits filed in the U.S. across all industries totaled 404 – just one more than the 403 cases filed in 2018. However, nearly 25% of the suits filed in 2019 involved life sciences companies, compared with about 20% the previous year, according to a Dechert LLP report. And it’s not just the companies with deep pockets that are being dragged into court. Of the 97 life sciences companies named in the suits filed last year, 31 had a market capitalization of less than $250 million.

Study of paclitaxel devices in infrapopliteal arteries resurrects mortality controversy

The controversy over the use of paclitaxel-bearing devices in the femoropopliteal arteries is far from over. Now, a new medical journal article makes a similar claim about mortality in connection with the use of these devices in the infrapopliteal arteries, threatening once again to take a bite out of utilization.

Tennor’s prosthetic joint infections therapy, TNP-2092, set to start phase III soon

BEIJING – With promising phase II data in hand – and newly designated FDA orphan drug status – Suzhou, China-based Tennor Therapeutics Suzhou Co. Ltd. is gearing up to move into pivotal testing with TNP-2092 to treat prosthetic joint infections. The company said it could be the first drug approved for that indication.

Also in the news

Abbott, Agilent, Avinger, Baylis Medical, Baze, Boston Scientific, Co-Diagnostics, Digbi Health, Elypta, Eptam, Fresenius Medical Care, Heritage, Lumithera, Medtronic, Misonix, Myriad, Naturally Slim, Novacap, Oncimmune, Sequana Medical, Si-Bone, Strata Skin Sciences, Sysmex, Thynk Health, Visiquate