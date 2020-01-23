BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2020
Precision Medicine World Conference

Novel Dx companies start to see a better path with payers, but continue to work all the angles

January 23, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – It has never been easy to get payers to reimburse in a timely and adequate fashion for novel diagnostics, making it notoriously difficult to build a business from them. But a few high-flying diagnostics companies, such as Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences Corp. and Redwood City, Calif.-based Guardant Health Inc., have been blazing the trail recently on how to rapidly scale up to become valuable commercial entities from origins as a research-based startup.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics U.S. Analysis and data insight Conferences Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe