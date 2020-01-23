Tennor’s prosthetic joint infections therapy, TNP-2092, set to start phase III soon

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – With promising phase II data in hand – and newly designated FDA orphan drug status – Suzhou, China-based Tennor Therapeutics Suzhou Co. Ltd. is gearing up to move into pivotal testing with TNP-2092 to treat prosthetic joint infections. TNP-2092 is a multitargeting drug conjugate designed to exert antibacterial activity by inhibiting three essential targets in bacterial biofilms, namely RNA polymerase, DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV.