Tennor’s prosthetic joint infections therapy, TNP-2092, set to start phase III soon

BEIJING – With promising phase II data in hand – and newly designated FDA orphan drug status – Suzhou, China-based Tennor Therapeutics Suzhou Co. Ltd. is gearing up to move into pivotal testing with TNP-2092 to treat prosthetic joint infections. TNP-2092 is a multitargeting drug conjugate designed to exert antibacterial activity by inhibiting three essential targets in bacterial biofilms, namely RNA polymerase, DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV.