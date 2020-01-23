Other news to note for Jan. 23, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Avinger, Baylis Medical, Co-Diagnostics, Eptam Precision Solutions, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Fresenius Medical Care, Glaxosmithkline, HG Capital, Intelerad Medical Systems, Investissements Novacap, Myriad Genetics, New Heritage Capital, Oncimmune Holdings, Visquate