Other news to note for Jan. 23, 2020

January 23, 2020
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Avinger, Baylis Medical, Co-Diagnostics, Eptam Precision Solutions, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Fresenius Medical Care, Glaxosmithkline, HG Capital, Intelerad Medical Systems, Investissements Novacap, Myriad Genetics, New Heritage Capital, Oncimmune Holdings, Visquate
