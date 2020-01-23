Soon-Shiong’s Nantkwest, Immunitybio still chasing cancer breakthroughs

Physician, scientist and investor Patrick Soon-Shiong might be considered a "square peg in a round hole," he admits. But the Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) inventor's work to enlist natural killer, dendritic and T cells in what he calls a "triangle offense" against cancer is finally coalescing, he recently told BioWorld, with FDA registration filings for a combination immunotherapy approach in bladder, lung, Merkel cell and pancreatic cancer all within sight over the next several years.