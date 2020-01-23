Soon-Shiong’s Nantkwest, Immunitybio still chasing cancer breakthroughs

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Physician, scientist and investor Patrick Soon-Shiong might be considered a "square peg in a round hole," he admits. But the Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) inventor's work to enlist natural killer, dendritic and T cells in what he calls a "triangle offense" against cancer is finally coalescing, he recently told BioWorld, with FDA registration filings for a combination immunotherapy approach in bladder, lung, Merkel cell and pancreatic cancer all within sight over the next several years.