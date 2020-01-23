Epizyme’s Tazverik gains FDA nod for epithelioid sarcoma

As expected and on its assigned PDUFA date, Cambridge, Mass.-based Epizyme Inc. won accelerated FDA clearance for Tazverik (tazemetostat), the oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor for patients ages 16 and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) not eligible for curative surgery.

The nod came as little surprise after December’s decision by members of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), which voted unanimously to recommend approval of the compound in ES, an aggressive soft-tissue cancer with a bleak prognosis that strikes about 120 patients in the U.S. per year.

Epizyme’s NDA submission was based mainly on data from the 62-patient cohort from its phase II study with Tazverik. Results reported in June at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago showed that tazemetostat treatment resulted in clinically meaningful and durable responses, and was generally well-tolerated.

The company, which will make the drug available within 10 business days, intends full approval in ES to be supported by a 1-to-1 randomized, controlled clinical trial in the front-line treatment setting comparing Tazverik in combination with doxorubicin vs. placebo plus doxorubicin in about 150 patients. With progression-free survival as the primary efficacy endpoint, the trial includes secondary goals of overall survival, disease control rate, overall response rate and duration of response.

Epizyme also will conduct postmarketing activities, including clinical pharmacology evaluations to assess the effect of the drug on liver function and the effect of CYP3A inhibitors and inducers on Tazverik to inform aspects of the prescribing information. The company will expand enrollment in the sixth cohort of its phase II study, too, which has enrolled 44 patients so far, for a total of at least 60. That expansion is meant to provide more patient experience details for potential future inclusion in the label.

Also in December, Epizyme submitted an NDA for accelerated approval of tazemetostat for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), with or without EZH2 activating mutations, who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. In a report at the time, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee approved of “getting the ball rolling on the larger and more important $500 million-plus indication. For FL, we estimate the PDUFA could be August, but acknowledge it could be approved earlier, given the shared modules/components from the ES filing” and the likely go-ahead in ES – where the ODAC vote surprised Yee, who noted that it came despite previous “cautious commentary from the FDA review documents and concerns about an open-label single-arm study.”

FL is typically a slow-growing or indolent form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B lymphocytes, and accounts for 20% to 30% of NHL cases. It’s “usually not considered to be curable, but more of a chronic disease,” according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. “Patients can live for many years with this form of lymphoma.”

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) were trading after hours at $27.43, up 71 cents.