Study of paclitaxel devices in infrapopliteal arteries resurrects mortality controversy

The controversy over the use of paclitaxel-bearing devices in the femoropopliteal arteries is far from over. Now, a new medical journal article makes a similar claim about mortality in connection with the use of these devices in the infrapopliteal arteries, threatening once again to take a bite out of utilization. The first study to generate controversy over paclitaxel in drug-coated balloons and drug-eluting stents appeared in the medical literature toward the end of 2018, and a flurry of activity ensued.