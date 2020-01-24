Amazon’s Majmudar discusses challenges of getting novel tech to market

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Translating novel technology into the care delivery system is not easy, according to Maulik Majmudar, medical officer at Bellevue, Wash.-based Amazon.com Inc. In fact, he said at the Precision Medicine World Conference that “it’s a hot mess.” In his presentation, Majmudar spoke about the classic barriers that prevent technologies from getting adopted at scale in a timeline that's usually feasible for early- and mid-stage startups – and even for large companies – and developing strategies to overcome those challenges.