Precision Medicine World Conference

Amazon’s Majmudar discusses challenges of getting novel tech to market

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Translating novel technology into the care delivery system is not easy, according to Maulik Majmudar, medical officer at Bellevue, Wash.-based Amazon.com Inc. In fact, he said at the Precision Medicine World Conference that “it’s a hot mess.” In his presentation, Majmudar spoke about the classic barriers that prevent technologies from getting adopted at scale in a timeline that's usually feasible for early- and mid-stage startups – and even for large companies – and developing strategies to overcome those challenges.