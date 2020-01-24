MDMA’s Leahey: ACA supporters saw device tax as ‘a spreadsheet exercise’

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The 2.3% tax on medical devices is a thing of the past. Now, Mark Leahey, president and CEO of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), has revealed to BioWorld that the supporters of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) saw the tax as little more than “a spreadsheet exercise” in financing the more costly elements of the legislation.