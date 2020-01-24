BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2020

MDMA’s Leahey: ACA supporters saw device tax as ‘a spreadsheet exercise’

January 24, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The 2.3% tax on medical devices is a thing of the past. Now, Mark Leahey, president and CEO of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), has revealed to BioWorld that the supporters of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) saw the tax as little more than “a spreadsheet exercise” in financing the more costly elements of the legislation.
