Acceleron’s upbeat phase II in sotatercept launches the stock

As Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s phase II trial of sotatercept hit its primary endpoint and some key secondary endpoints in significantly reducing pulmonary vascular resistance, the stock (NASDAQ:XLRN) reacted accordingly, zipping 40% upward at midday Tuesday. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company’s candidate is a fusion protein mainly for treating beta-thalassemia, though current sotatercept development efforts appear aimed more at pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Three years ago, Acceleron began evaluating sotatercept, which is not approved for any use anywhere, in PAH patients in a collaboration with Celgene Corp. Acceleron also has another phase II trial using sotatercept underway, the SPECTRA trial for adults with WHO functional class III PAH. It’s expected to conclude in May.

Current R&D investments insufficient to stem rising AMR tide

Adding further evidence about the global threat of the increase of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections and dearth of new antibiotics to treat those conditions, Thomas Cueni, chair of the AMR Industry Alliance, said the findings from the alliance’s newly released report are “a wake-up call” as they estimate current investments in AMR-relevant R&D are not enough to sustain a viable pipeline that will be needed to combat infectious diseases globally. If AMR remains unchecked, the annual death toll could climb from 700,000 each year to 10 million by 2050, and the economic impacts could be on par with those of the 2008 financial crisis, the report notes.

Sprightly genomes bring insights into healthy aging

Australian researchers led by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney have compiled the first reference genome database of healthy older Australians, which potentially can predict disease-linked gene variants more accurately than has been previously possible. Besides being the first reference genome database of healthy aged Australians, “this is the largest whole genome cohort of aged healthy individuals in the world to date,” said study leader David Thomas, professor, Garvan Cancer Research Theme Leader, and director of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre. The researchers released the first 2,570 genomes of the Medical Genome Reference Bank and published their findings in the Jan. 23, 2020, edition of Nature Communications.

FDA continues to map out the regulatory road for gene therapies

With four gene therapies already approved and more than 900 in development, the FDA finalized six guidances today and issued a draft guidance to clarify the rules of the road for developing and manufacturing the treatments. The draft fills in a regulatory gap for the new therapies by explaining how the agency will determine “sameness” when it comes to applying the seven years of orphan drug exclusivity to eligible gene therapies. "As the regulators of these novel therapies, we know that the framework we construct for product development and review will set the stage for continued advancement of this cutting-edge field," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Trade deal could help China’s biotech upgrade, if honored

HONG KONG and BEIJING – Not just multinational players but domestic Chinese pharmaceutical companies are poised to benefit from China’s promise under a phase one trade deal with the U.S. to better protect intellectual property (IP), even if question marks remain around how the deal will be enforced. The move is in line with China’s ambition to strengthen IP rights protection and upgrade the approach to innovation of its pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

CMS loosens restrictions on next-gen sequencing in coverage memo update

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has significantly relaxed the national restrictions on coverage of next-generation sequencing for cancer, affirming that early stage breast and ovarian cancer patients will be covered. However, Medicare administrative contracts are also no longer bound to restrict their coverage policies to FDA-approved tests, a move that should also significantly boost utilization for makers of next-gen sequencing systems.

Congress not expected to act on patent subject matter eligibility this year

The patent subject matter eligibility problem has rattled the world of diagnostics for several years, but the U.S. Senate has been silent about legislation in recent months. Patent attorney Michael Borella, of McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, said on a recent webinar that it has been “crickets so far from Congress since late summer,” and that consequently he does not expect Congress to provide any legislative fix to the problem any time soon.

