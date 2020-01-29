Congress not expected to act on patent subject matter eligibility this year

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The patent subject matter eligibility problem has rattled the world of diagnostics for several years, but the U.S. Senate has been silent about legislation in recent months. Patent attorney Michael Borella, of McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP (MBHB), said he does not expect Congress to provide any legislative fix to the problem any time soon.