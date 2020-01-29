BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Congress not expected to act on patent subject matter eligibility this year

January 28, 2020
By Mark McCarty
The patent subject matter eligibility problem has rattled the world of diagnostics for several years, but the U.S. Senate has been silent about legislation in recent months. Patent attorney Michael Borella, of McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP (MBHB), said he does not expect Congress to provide any legislative fix to the problem any time soon.
